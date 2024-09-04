General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Choose Carly's Strategy to Protect Their Secret?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, September 4, Drew Quartermaine confides in Curtis Ashford about his growing feelings for Willow Corinthos. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer strategize to cover up their actions, and Holly Sutton makes a dramatic return.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Drew opens up to Curtis about his deepening connection with Willow and the lines they’ve already crossed. Curtis advises Drew to end it before it’s too late, but the powerful attraction between Drew and Willow complicates the situation. Over at the gatehouse, Willow is ready to confess her secret to Michael Corinthos, but Michael might reveal shocking news about Sonny's involvement in Agent John "Jagger" Cates’ death, derailing Willow's confession.

Meanwhile, Sonny chooses to follow Carly’s strategy as they prepare an alibi involving a fake hookup. The duo is determined to get their story straight to navigate the challenges ahead. At the PCPD, Ava Jerome and Jason Morgan meet with Diane Miller, who remains skeptical about their account of recent events, prompting Jason to push for proof.

In Africa, Lucky Spencer tries to change the stakes of a card game, hoping to gamble for his freedom. However, Holly Sutton’s unexpected arrival shakes things up, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

With Sonny and Carly teaming up to protect their secret, Drew wrestling with his feelings for Willow, and Holly Sutton’s surprising return, General Hospital fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions. The stakes are higher than ever, and the upcoming twists promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

