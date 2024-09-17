Harry Potter Actress Katie Leung Joins Bridgerton Season 4; Find Out What It Means For Sophie And Benedict's Romance

Harry Potter actress Katie Leung’s casting in Bridgerton Season 4 is like two major yet distinct worlds colliding! The actress who portrayed Ravenclaw witch Cho Chang in the J. K. Rowling franchise is set to play Araminta Gun in the regency era romance. According to the character description, she’s “twice-married and twice-widowed” with two daughters ready to make their debut in society. She’s a discerning and blunt woman who won’t let anything malign her social standing.

Unfortunately, she has eyes on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the town’s most eligible bachelor, creating a huge hurdle in his and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story. It seems like there are too many prying mothers and daughters for Benedict to fight off in the next season.

Apart from Leung, the show has also cast Goosebumps actress Michelle Mao and The Crow’s Isabella Wei as Araminta’s daughters, Rosamund and Posy. The eldest daughter is “vain and eager” and hopes to match with the second Bridgerton brother by hook or crook, just like her scheming mother. Meanwhile, Posy is the kinder, chattier sister who’s habitual to saying something inappropriate at the wrong time.

The fourth season of the much-beloved regency drama will spotlight the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, adapted from Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman.

In the previous seasons Benedict explicitly stated his hatred with the marriage mart on several occasions. But he’ll instantly be smitten after meeting a mysterious woman (Sophie) at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Advertisement

Speaking to Tudum, Thompson teased the fourth season. “What’s striking about season 4 is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world,” he shared. He added that reality and romance will go hand in hand, and “true happiness” will be found somewhere in the middle of that.

He also teased that the scripts are “really, really, really exciting” and the storyline is like Cinderella with a twist. “It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world,” he added. Meanwhile Yerin Ha revealed that Sohpie’s resilience amidst crisis is something she connected to. “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” she added.