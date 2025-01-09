How Did Kate Middleton Ring In Her 43rd Birthday With Husband Prince William And Kids? All About The Royal Celebration
Kate Middleton reportedly celebrated her birthday at home, surrounded by her husband and kids. Prince Harry made a rare declaration of love and admiration for his “incredible” wife!
Kate Middleton celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by family! As reported by People magazine, the Princess of Wales spent her special day at home with Prince William and their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
The children resumed school on January 8 after enjoying their holiday break and returned to Adelaide Cottage to celebrate their mother’s milestone birthday. The family went through the toughest of times last year amid Middleton’s surgery, cancer diagnosis, and chemotherapy treatment.
On the special occasion, Prince William posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his “incredible” wife and hailed her for the “remarkable” strength she showed during her health battles. "George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W," he added.
The royals are famously repressive when it comes to sharing their emotions on social media. Hence, this post was a rare declaration of love and the most emotional message the Prince of Wales has ever shared.
Middleton underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January last month, and in March, she announced her cancer diagnosis. She completed her chemotherapy treatment in September last year.