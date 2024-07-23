How To Watch Bob Newhart: A Legacy Of Laughter? All We Know About The Tribute Show

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

Bob Newhart’s legacy will inspire generations of comedians to come. To honor his wide-spanning career in comedy and film, Entertainment Tonight aired a special segment, Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter, for the late star this week.

For those who missed it, the tribute show will be available to stream on select platforms a day after its official premiere. The segment comes nearly a week after Newhart’s death on July 18. He was 94.

How to watch Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter?

The Entertainment Tonight special, Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter officially aired on CBS on Monday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET

The tribute show will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting July 23. Viewers were also able to air the segment on Fubo or DIRECTV Stream via the free trials.

A free trial for Paramount+ is also available. Otherwise, viewers will have to purchase subscription plans worth $5.99 per month to stream the CBS tribute for Bob Newhart.

What to expect in A Legacy of Laughter?

A Legacy of Laughter, as it reads, looks back on Bob Newhart’s 70-year career in the comedy and acting sphere. The one-hour segment was hosted by Nischelle Turner and featured exclusive interviews with the comedic icon and his co-stars and friends.

“The special takes an in-depth look at his journey from accountant to comedian to Hollywood icon, with rare behind-the-scenes footage of Bob on the set of his sitcoms and feature films, from the Entertainment Tonight vault,” an official press release stated, per Rolling Stone.

The tribute also showcases Newhart’s final interview from his Los Angeles home. The Hollywood legend, who rose to fame in the 1960s, started out as an accountant and advertising copywriter but was able to leverage his knack for comedy to gain supreme stardom.

Acting in notable films like Catch-22, Elf, Legally Blonde 2, and The Big Bang Theory, Newhart evolved from a standup comedian known for his deadpan jokes to an esteemed actor in the genre.

Therefore, stars like Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Parsons, Jason Bateman, and Michael Weatherly all took a moment to reflect and pay homage to the late Chicago legend and his quirks in the tribute show.

Bob Newhart dies at 94

Bob Newhart’s longtime publicist announced in an official statement that the Hollywood icon was no more. Jerry Digney revealed the comedian died in his Los Angeles home on Thursday, July 18 following a series of health complications. The publicist marked it as the “end of an era in comedy,” per a CNN report.

The Bob Newhart Show, which ran from 1972 to 1978, launched his epic comedy career. Later, he starred in 1982’s Newhart which aired for another eight years before permanently embedding him in the genre.

Newhart made history with the release of his 1960 live comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It became the first-ever comedy album to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. According to sources, his debut comedy album reigned on the Billboard Album chart for 14 weeks and persisted on the chart for over two years.

