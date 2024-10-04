‘I Was Trembling And Crying’: Charlie Puth Recalls Reading His Emotional Wedding Vows

Charlie Puth tied the knot with his sweetheart, Brooke Sansone, last month, and the wedding ceremony turned out more emotional than he’d anticipated. In an interview with PEOPLE, the singer-songwriter revealed that he had practiced the vows many times and sounded quite confident until it was at the altar.

“And I got up there and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me,” he admitted. Puth — whose new series The Charlie Puth Show is streaming now on The Roku Channel — married his childhood friend Sansone on September 7 at the Attention singer’s family mansion in Montecito, California.

As reported by Vogue, the couple’s wedding ceremony took place in the driveway, across an olive tree followed by a reception in the tent. Puth told the outlet that the now newlyweds planned to host a welcome party the night before, but plans fell through, and they ended up partying in their house.

“It was just infinitely more special,” he added. The Left and Right singer realized that his town became reminiscent of his wedding memories in the most special way. “ The town got so much more special for me because of all the wedding memories,” he added.

After tying the knot, the groom took to Instagram to share special moments from his big day, including a video of him saying his vows at the altar. “Today I stand before you Brooke, and I can’t help but realize today is truly the happiest I’ve been In my 32 years of life,” he wrote in the caption.

Although he faced several unfathomable circumstances, one thing he knew as inevitable was his companionship with Sansone. From childhood friends to standing together at the altar, Puth always knew she was the one. “I promise I’ll love you every day in this life and even more when we move on to our next,” he wrote. “Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you,” he added.

The Charlie Puth Show is now streaming for free on The Roku Channel.