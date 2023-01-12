Inside Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's 'bridesmaid dress' drama; Wedding tailor Ajay Mirpuri's 5 REVEALS

As the infamous ’bridesmaid dress' drama has been gaining momentum again Ajay Mirpuri, the wedding tailor finally revealed the insider details after four years of silence. He has worked with the royals and celebrities on several occasions, including Elton John, Stormzy, Ben Affleck, Michael Kane, Mariah Carey, and George Clooney. He maintained a four-year-long diplomatic silence because of the long-standing relationship with the royals. This bridesmaid’s dresses drama started four days before the royal wedding Kate Middleton texted Meghan Markle that Princess Charlotte, who had been one of the bridesmaids, was crying because her dress for the wedding was too big and long for her size. Meghan allegedly texted back to take Princess Charlotte to Kensington Palace where the wedding tailor will do the needful alterations. Initial publications at the time reported that all this led to Kate being left in tears. However, Prince Harry in his book Spare refuted such claims and mentioned that the opposite happened at the time.

Here are five details about ‘bridesmaid drama’ given by Ajay Mirpuri 1. Prince Harry’s account of wedding dress drama Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Prince Harry wrote in his book that he found Meghan Markle on the floor sobbing because of all these bridesmaid dresses. Reportedly, four days before the royal wedding, fierce texts were exchanged between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle because of the bridesmaid dresses. Prince Harry mentioned that when Meghan directed Kate to get alterations done for Princess Charlotte's dress from the wedding tailor, the Duchess of Cambridge demanded that all the dresses should be remade. Further, when Meghan mentioned that she was under a lot of stress because of the wedding and the drama surrounding her father, Kate stated that she is well aware of the same but the wedding is in four days and dresses are important. 2. Mirpuri comments on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s tiff Ajay Mirpuri revealed on Tuesday in an interview with the Daily Mail that no argument ensued between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in front of him. However, as the wedding tends to be a stressful time, especially for those at this high level, there is a big chance that such problems can take place during the best of times and people should respect that. He further added that the dress fittings are last minute hitches that anyone can face. It is understandable that people would be more than upset if dresses were not fitting properly. No one wants their children to walk on the big stage in an ill-fitting dress as it can be nerve wrecking. Mirpuri stated that alterations were to be made on all the six bridesmaid dresses. 3. Media Coverage of the Bridesmaid Dress Drama Ajay Mirpuri also commented that it is no surprise that the six ill-fitting wedding dresses brought tears to people's eyes. However, he felt bad that the bridesmaids' wedding look was overshadowed by the tiff between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

4. Ajay Mirpuri’s work on bridesmaid dresses Mirpuri stated that they had no idea about the measurements that Givenchy received, but with their knowledge and experience, they instantly knew that all these bridesmaid dresses were not going to fit and needed to be fixed. Ajay and his team worked four days straight while pulling all-nighters. Ajay Mirpuri mentioned in an interview with the Daily Mail that he is a royalist and wants to serve the royal family in any way that he can with his small business. When Ajay and his team saw the dress, he instantly knew that the bridesmaid dresses were going to need a lot of work and instantly got down to fixing the dresses. He further added that they left the castle at 10 pm before the wedding and no one complained about any ill-fittings on the day of their wedding. Mirpuri was even asked about the amount that he charged the royals, however, he refused to divulge the amount and stated that whoever has made the mistake has paid the bill. Givenchy is yet to make any official comment on the bridesmaid dress drama. 5. Book revealed the details of this royal tailor After Prince Harry’s book Spare was officially published on January 10 2023, the infamous bridesmaid dress once again rose to the limelight. In the book, Harry mentions his and Meghan’s version of the bridesmaid dress row with the Duchess of Cambridge. The Prince seemed angry that initial reports by the publications consistently emphasized Kate being left in tears after an argument with Meghan Markle. However, he stated that the opposite was true as he saw Meghan sobbing on the floor. Prince Harry then went on to describe their own version of the event, while mentioning the first name of the wedding tailor – Ajay.

