Is Netflix’s iHostage Based on True Story? Know Facts in Netherlands Attack That Inspired Thriller Film

Netflix’s Dutch thriller iHostage has captured the audience’s attention with its gripping story. The movie will keep you glued to your seat from the beginning to the end. It revolves around an armed man who enters an Amsterdam branch of the Apple store and takes everyone hostage.

He’s not a looter or a criminal but only a man demanding money to right the wrongs that he believes have been done against him. Surprisingly, the story is inspired by real-life events. In February 2022, a man disguised himself and entered an Apple store with two guns.

Advertisement

The store was located in a busy square at the heart of Amsterdam. Although some people managed to escape the store, the attacker held a few people inside the store hostage, including a Bulgarian man.

Yahoo reported that the attacker demanded €200 million (£172 million) in cryptocurrency and asked for the promise that he would be able to leave the city once he escaped safely.

The attacker managed to keep people captive for a tense few hours. However, the Bulgarian captive’s brave and quick action enabled the attack to come to an end. According to The Guardian, Dutch police praised the brave captive for playing a “hero” role.

“In a few split seconds, he escaped this hostage situation; otherwise, it would have been an even longer night and a nasty night,” the officer said.

The Netflix movie is told via different perspectives – the captive, the attacker, and the emergency services that paraded outside the store. “When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Based on true events,” says the official synopsis.

Advertisement

Soufiane Moussouli plays the captive in the film while Eric Corton plays the attacker. The movie has carved out a unique niche in the true crime drama genre.

iHostage is now streaming on Netflix.