Is Olivia Rodrigo Engaged to Louis Partridge? Diamond Ring Sighting in Los Angeles Sparks Buzz

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo and British actor Louis Partridge have sparked engagement rumours after being spotted together in Los Angeles on August 10, 2025. The couple, who have been dating for two years, were seen walking hand in hand, with Rodrigo wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger.

According to the Daily Mail, the ring has quickly become the talk of Hollywood. While neither Rodrigo nor Partridge has confirmed the news, the sighting has led fans to believe the couple may have taken their relationship to the next level.

From London to Los Angeles: A two-year romance

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted in his hometown of London. Since then, they have made several public appearances together, including the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and most recently, the Wimbledon tennis tournament, where they were seen kissing in the stands.

Partridge, known for his role in the FX series Pistol, was previously linked to actor Sydney Chandler. Rodrigo has dated record producer Zack Bia and actor Ethan Wacker in the past.

Here’s why fans think an engagement might be happening

Speculation about their engagement began long before the Los Angeles outing. Fans have connected Rodrigo’s song So American, released in 2024 on her album GUTS (spilled), to Partridge. The track includes the lyrics: “And he says I’m so American / Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this sh-t up.”

During her Glastonbury Festival set in June 2025, Rodrigo shared how Partridge inspired the song. She told the crowd: “One thing you should know about me is I f--ing love England, I love England so much. As luck would have it, I also really love English boys. I wrote this next song about getting to know a boy from England who loves beans on a jacket potato. I took all our little jokes and made a song.”

Despite the growing buzz, the couple has not commented on the rumors. Rodrigo and Partridge are known for keeping their relationship private, making fans even more curious.

