Glastonbury 2025: From The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX to Doechii; Check Out the Music Festival's First Lineup

It is time for people to get excited as the first lineup of the fan-favorite Glastonbury Festival, which will occur in June, has been rolled and many beloved artists and music group’s names have already made it to the highly anticipated list.

The first list, which was shared on the festival's website and also on Instagram, revealed that the festival will be headlined by The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 1975 will headline on June 27, Friday; Young will be the headlining artist on the next day, on June 28, Saturday; and the Deja Vu artist will be the headliner on June 29, Sunday, show during the festival.

But these aren't the only exciting names who will wow the audience with their performances. Fans would be thrilled to know that artists like Charli XCX, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Weezer, Raye, Father John Misty, Shaboozey, Kneecap, The Prodigy, and St. Vincent will also perform.

Apart from them, the list also includes other beloved artists, Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, Loyle Carner, Wolf Alice, Korja Smith, Deftones, Busta Rhymes, Four Tet, Wet Leg, Denzel Curry, English Teacher, Fatboy Slim, Faye Webster, Franz Ferdinand, Inhaler, Lola Young, PinkPantheress, Ezra Collective, Amyl and the Sniffers, Beabadoobee, Beth Gibbons, Brandi Carlile, Caribou, the Maccabees, Turnstile, Gary Numan, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, TV on the Radio, Nile Rodgers, Djo, Girl in the Red, Libertines, and more.

Check out the full first list below:

But this is not it; the fans can expect more names to be added to the lineup as more acts that will take place during the prestigious festival are yet to be announced.

For the unversed, the Glastonbury Music Festival will occur from June 25 to 29, 2025, in the United Kingdom at Worthy Farm in Pilton.