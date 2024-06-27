'It Was So Fun': Hoda Kotb Shares She Went Skinny Dipping With Her Daughters Hope And Haley

Hoda Kotb’s life has been active these past few days as she enjoyed in a pool with her daughters in New York City to escape scorching heat. While appearing on the Today Show, specifically on Today with Hoda & Jenna, guest host Sheinelle Jones quizzed Hoda on what she had planned to do during the weekend. Hoda excitedly revealed that she and her daughters, Hope (4 years old) and Haley (7 years old), enjoyed a unique activity: swimming.

On the show after being asked by one of the show co-hosts how she found the bouncy experience, Hoda said with a lot of excitement, "We skinny-dipped! It was so fun! My kids were screaming. They were literally shrieking with delight."

Hoda Kotb and her daughters' memorable skinny dipping adventure sparks joy

During her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother of two decided to share a fun story of how they spent their weekend as she headed to get her swimming lessons from her daughters, Hope and Haley when the trio went early morning swimming, or rather, ‘swimming naked ‘ to escape the heat in New York City. Reaction from the audience The guest host Lena Jones cracked a smile and proceeded to ask questions in disbelief about the peculiar activity.

“You went skinny dipping with your children?” Jones asked in disbelief.

Kotb agreed with a laugh. During the Evening part of the show, Kotb expounded on this explaining how they rushed into the house toweled and giggling and screaming with joy.

Even after being told what was going on, Jones again remarked how much the children must have enjoyed the day they made the construction. Kotb confessed, focusing on the fact of how much this moment was fun for them.

The conversation shifted back to being jovial as Jones gave Kotb what can be considered a word of advice on timing and when things should be done, he ended it by telling Kotb that she is a great mom.

Earlier, Kotb had posted a very emotional message on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Instagram where she said, she is grateful that her daughters have gifted and sisters are dear to her.

Before diving into her Mother’s Day Instagram post, Hoda Kotb posted two frames that were designed by her children who are Hope and Haley. Every frame had cute words like love you and beautiful illustrations shown as a way of telling their mom how much the boys loved and cared for her.

Some of the frames containing one’s messages included, "You are a great mom" and "Happy Mother's Day mama," and more encouraging and affectionate statements of love. The frames were placed on a table surrounded by Mother's Day stickers in gold and silver, creating a colorful and caring presentation.

"Lucky me! Happy Mother's Day," Kotb captioned the post, evidently moved by her daughters' sweet efforts.

Kotb had a memorable experience in April when she brought her daughter Haley to work for Bring Your Kid to Work Day on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Kotb and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager welcomed Haley and other staff members to the set, making the broadcast more dynamic and family-friendly.

Family fun: Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley steals the show with adorable quip

On the Bring Your Kid to Work Day on Today with Hoda & Jenna, when all the children were settled for their day, they were asked to say their names. When it was her turn she bravely stated, "Hi, my name is Haley and my mom is Hoda Kotb."

When asked about her favorite part of being at work with her mom, Haley charmingly replied, "That I get to see Mommy." Jenna Bush Hager, who didn't bring her own three kids, then playfully asked Haley, "Who's the boss: The child: “Me or mommy?”

‘You,’ Haley retorted, leaving Kotb to roll her eyes dramatically. ”This has been happening all day,” Kotb said with laughter to show that her daughter’s was just being mischievous.

