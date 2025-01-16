Jennifer Garner Extends Her Support To Children And Families Affected By L.A. Wildfires; Says ‘I've Witnessed It All Over The Country’

Jennifer Garner is extending her support to the affected families and children amidst the wildfires engulfing parts of Los Angeles. In collaboration with the organization Save the Children, the actress is volunteering in disaster relief.

While in an interview with NBC, Garner shared her experience of joining the cause, especially after witnessing the tragedy so closely. The Hollywood star went on to partner with Project Camp.

In conversation with the media portal, Garner revealed the various techniques through which the organizations are helping children get relief from the flames while organizing for shelter and basic amenities for them.

She stated, "Save the Children did this inside of shelters for years as part of our disaster relief. I've witnessed it all over the country. It's crazy that it's in my own backyard now.”

ALSO READ: Why Were Authorities Spotted At Ben Affleck’s Brentwood Home Amid L.A. Wildfires? Here’s Everything We Know

The 13 Going on 30 actress further revealed, "When disaster strikes, they show up with trauma-informed care for kids." She continued to share the details of play area set-ups in the yards and other areas: "Therapy for them is play. ... This is therapy for these kids. This is exactly what they need."

She went on to share, "Everyone is just trying to ... give children a little bit of joy and normalcy—if that's at all possible—and give parents the space to figure out where they're gonna live, where their kids are gonna go to school. There's so much work to do."

Advertisement

As for sheltering, the actress previously let her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, take refuge in her house after the area where the actor lived was declared as one of the risky surroundings.

ALSO READ: Emotional Jennifer Garner Talks About A Friend She Lost In LA Wildfire; Details Inside