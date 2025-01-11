Emotional Jennifer Garner Talks About A Friend She Lost In LA Wildfire; Details Inside
Jennifer Garner recently opened up about being emotional as she spoke about a friend who she had lost in the recent catastrophe, the Los Angeles wildfire.
Jennifer Garner became one of the many celebrities who have come forward to help the many families largely affected by the Los Angeles wildfire. However, the actress from Elektra was seen being very emotional as she went on to speak about a friend whom she lost to the wildfire.
As per Jennifer Garner, the destruction that has made many homeless tore her apart. On January 10, 2025, the actress went candid about her feelings while talking to MSNBC.
The 13 Going on 30 actress was seen alongside World Central Kitchen's Chef José Andrés as the two were helping those affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires.
With her voice cracking, Jennifer Garner stated, "I did lose a friend, and for our church, it's really tender, so I don't feel like we should talk about it yet."
Talking to the outlet, Garner confirmed she did lose a friend. The actress from Pearl Harbor was seen helping Andres as a volunteer at one of his several pop-up locations in Los Angeles County.
The two were reportedly feeding evacuees who had to flee following the wildfire. Talking to the outlet, Jennifer Garner then went on to state that her heart bleeds for her friends.
“I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can—without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes," the star stated.
Garner was then seen praising Andrés, 55, for his mission to serve a big community through World Central Kitchen.
