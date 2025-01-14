Why Were Authorities Spotted At Ben Affleck’s Brentwood Home Amid L.A. Wildfires? Here’s Everything We Know
Authorities occupy Ben Affleck’s Brentwood home amid L.A. fires related to an unauthorized drone investigation. The actor was spotted leaving for his ex-wife’s Jennifer Garner’s home!
FBI agents and Los Angeles cops infiltrated Ben Affleck’s Brentwood bachelor pad amid the Los Angeles wildfires. According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the authorities were spotted outside the actor’s home over the weekend.
A representative for the FBI press relations informed the outlet that a task force is conducting activity in Palisades — one of the many areas affected by the wildfires — related to unauthorized drone activity.
“Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.” the representative added. The FBI agents arrived at Affleck’s home to inspect whether he had a CCTV camera that might have captured the drone that “damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircraft.”
Last week, the Good Will Hunting actor was spotted fleeing to his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home due to the Palisades Fire. In the pictures obtained by the outlet, he was spotted driving in his SUV to Garner’s home, where she lives with their three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.
According to an insider, his home is still under evacuation order, and he’s glad his property is “safe for the time being.” But he’s devastated by the wreckage caused by the fire and is reaching out to anybody he can help.