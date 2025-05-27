Jennifer Garner’s ‘Clingy Ex’ Ben Affleck Banned from Her Wedding With Fiancé John Miller: Report

Jennifer Garner is set to be a bride again. The actress will be tying the knot with her longtime fiancé, John Miller. As the couple will recite their vows, Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, will be banned from the wedding.

According to sources close to the soon-to-be-wedded couple, Miller does not want the Justice League star to be anywhere near his fiancée on the day of the ceremony and later.

As per the media reports, Garner has agreed to the burger mogul’s conditions ahead of walking down the aisle. An insider, in conversation with RadarOnline.com, shared that the 13 Going on 30 actress had previously given in to Miller’s conditions, which included Affleck not dropping by whenever he wanted and not hugging her just because he "needed" it.

John Miller’s demands ahead of the wedding

According to sources close to the engaged duo, Miller is elated that his would-be wife agreed to the conditions regarding Affleck. They also mentioned that John is taking all kinds of required steps to keep the Good Will Hunting star out of sight.

An insider explained, "John is happy his previous ultimatum worked and Ben's not stinking up their romance with his clinginess, but now he's taking his hard-line tactics a step further and insisting that Ben be banned from the wedding."

Moreover, Miller has also moved in with the mom of three in her Brentwood mansion in California.

Why would having Ben Affleck at the wedding be a problem?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have had a long history together. The former couple share three kids, and despite being separated for years now, they have been quite civil with each other.

As per the sources, "Having Ben there would attract too much attention and distract from the meaning and purpose of their special day, plus it would be a nightmare for John to have to talk to Ben.”

They continued to reveal, "Jen has tried to tell John that Ben’s like a brother to her, but so far John's not budging.”

It has been awkward for both Miller and Affleck to be in the same room. John does know that situations like this will occur in the future where all of them are under one roof for the sake of the kids, but currently, he needs boundaries.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck married each other in 2005 and parted ways in 2018.

