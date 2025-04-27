Penn Badgley Reveals What He Took Home From You Season 5 Set; ‘Kept One Pair of…’

The fifth and final season of You brought an end to Penn Badgley’s role as Joe Goldberg. The character could easily be considered one of the most hated characters ever. Even Badgley isn’t a fan of the psychotic serial killer, despite bringing him to life.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Badgley was asked if he took home any souvenirs from the set following the series' wrap. The reporter posed the question in reference to the “trinkets” that Joe kept from his lovers: a box containing private items from the girls he had been stalking.

“I like that you said trinkets. Teeth, and should I say the other one that starts with a T? Nobody liked that,” he responded, alluding to the disturbing items his character kept. The Gossip Girl star went on to reveal one of the souvenirs he kept from the show.

“I kept one pair of track pants,” he revealed. “That’s the only thing I kept because what else am I gonna keep? I don’t wanna look like him any more than I already do,” he added, expressing his sheer disgust towards his character.

However, Badgley did keep some of the books that were lying around on set each season. Besides being a serial killer, Joe Goldberg is also a book enthusiast and is frequently seen around books throughout the series.

The actor revealed that the creative team would fill the set with a lot of old and used books, and that some of them were “real treasures.” The thriller series revolves around Joe, “a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man [who] goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by,” according to the synopsis.

The fifth season follows the titular character as he settles back into New York and accepts his real identity, rather than hiding behind pseudonyms as he did between seasons 2 and 4. However, the ghosts of his past crimes catch up to him.

You season five is now streaming on Netflix.