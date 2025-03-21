Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Blake Lively’s Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit: ‘Fantastical Claims Will Be Swiftly Debunked’
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer issues strong statements after Blake Lively moves to dismiss her case, vowing to hold the actress accountable for her actions.
Justin Baldoni’s lawyers have let out a strong reaction to Blake Lively’s motion to dismiss her case against her co-star and It Ends With Us director. Bryan Freedman, who has been representing Jane the Virgin star in the lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, called the actress’ move to be “abhorrent.” In the motion filed on Thursday to dismiss the case, the lawyers of the couple claimed that the filmmaker’s counter case was filed to be “vengeful and rambling.”
Soon Baldoni’s attorneys released a statement, calling out the actress and her husband for creating havoc in the legal system. The document obtained by People Magazine read, “Ms. Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system.”
The statement further read, “Stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves. Laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda.”
Freedman, in the statement, also referred to Reynolds’ filing, which mentioned dismissing Baldoni’s lawsuit against him.
The attorney stated in the documents, “As we said yesterday in response to Mr. Reynolds' same cowardly measures, we will continue to hold Ms. Lively accountable for her actions of pure malice, which include falsely accusing my clients of harassment and retaliation.”
The legal battle between the Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni began six months after the release of their movie, It Ends With Us. The actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.
The filmmaker too filed a counter case against Lively and Reynolds on the grounds of extortion and defamation.
