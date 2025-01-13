Justin Bateman Calls Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘No Better Than Ambulance Chasers’ Amid Couple Supporting Families During L.A. Fires
Justine Bateman slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they stepped out to help the affected in the Los Angeles Wildfires. The director-writer called the couple ambulance chasers.
Justine Bateman is annoyed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they stepped out on a rescue mission to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The director-filmmaker took to her X account to slam the former royals, calling them “no better than ambulance chasers.” Bateman also labeled the Duke and Duchess as “disaster tourists.”
On her social media account, the Family Ties star wrote: “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now?” She further added: “They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster tourists. #PalisadesFire.”
The filmmaker also shared a video of Markle and Prince Harry on X, where the couple can be seen extending help at the convention center in Pasadena.
ALSO READ: “I Don’t Remember a Time….’: Justine Bateman Expresses How She Is Frustrated Over Cancel Culture
On the contrary, Mayor Victor M. Gordo expressed admiration for the Duke and Duchess during an interview with the media channel Fox 11. He said, “It’s great people, great personalities, and great hearts for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected.”
Gordo also shared a heartfelt moment involving Prince Harry. He claimed that the Duke grabbed a donut for one of the victims of the Palisades fires.
The fires, which ignited on Tuesday, have been spreading across areas of Los Angeles, Malibu, and parts of Southern California. Over 30,000 people have been evacuated over the past week.
ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Delays With Love, Meghan Premiere Amid Ongoing LA Fires; New Air Date Set