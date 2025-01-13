Justin Bateman Calls Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘No Better Than Ambulance Chasers’ Amid Couple Supporting Families During L.A. Fires

Explore All Fashion Categories

Throwback to Alia Bhatt's stunning phulkari suit paired with mirror-work jacket; perfect to look your ethnic best this Lohri

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty sips her drink looking all cozy in a knit-striped sweater on date with KL Rahul

Aditi Rao Hydari just gave winter fashion a first-class upgrade in black top and denim jeans

Shriya Saran leaves us awestruck redefining the vacation look with her two classy white and brown bikinis

Tamannaah Bhatia takes maximalist fashion to new heights in this stunning red gharchola ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Sabyasachi red ethnic picks are true masterpieces, perfect for every new bride

Malaika Arora's green tassel saree is a one-of-a-kind ensemble, making it an ideal choice for bridesmaids this season

Anushka Sharma is just out here keeping it chill in her leopard print jeans styled with the basic black t-shirt and no-makeup look

Ananya Panday exudes ethnic glam in Rimple & Harpreet’s earthly gold suzani lehenga and custom black blouse