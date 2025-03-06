Khloé Kardashian Reveals Ex-Husband Lamar Odom's Role as a 'Protector' of Family Before DUI And Drug Addiction

Khloé Kardashian is looking back on the profound effect Lamar Odom had on her life and family, even years after their divorce. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 40, reflected on her surprise reunion with Odom, 45, and the complicated emotions it stirred. She recalled how he became a father figure for her and her siblings following the passing of their father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

During a confessional, Khloé opened up about the significant role Odom played in her family dynamic. “Because our Dad died so young, Lamar was the first man that ever came into our lives as the head of the household. For all of us," she shared. "Lamar was everyone’s protector. Even if someone was older, they looked up to Lamar."

Advertisement

Khloé met Odom in 2009, six years after her father’s death. She admitted that her family placed him on a “pedestal” during their marriage—deservingly so. However, she acknowledged the deep pain his downfall caused, not just for her but for her loved ones. “The demise of Lamar hurt and affected every single one of my family [members]. We still love him and cherish him, but that man is just not there,” she said.

Her reunion with Odom took place at her friend Malika Haqq’s house, marking their first meeting in nearly a decade. Khloé expressed that she had to cut ties with him after his 2015 overdose, which left him in a coma. Though she took care of him for months, she ultimately realized she couldn’t stand by his repeated destructive behaviors.

Advertisement

During their conversation, Odom appeared “visibly uncomfortable,” but Khloé admitted she didn’t feel much emotion. “I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years. This was the love of my life, and to learn how to unlove someone—it's almost like a death,” she confessed.

Khloé’s reunion with Odom allowed her to process their past and the impact he had on her family. While she acknowledges the love and admiration they once had for him, she also recognizes that the man they once knew is gone. As she moves forward, Khloé remains focused on healing and closing old chapters from her past.