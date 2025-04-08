Is Kris Jenner Forcing Daughter Kylie Jenner for Prenup Before Timothée Chalamet Proposes? Source Reveals

The world is excited as Timothée Chalamet is reportedly ready to propose the love of his life, Kylie Jenner. However, the mother of the fashion icon might be worried about her USD 800 Million fortune.

As per a report by Radar Online, Kris Jenner is trying to convince her near-billionaire daughter Kylie to draw up a prenup before the actor from Call Me by Your Name pops up the question.

Advertisement

Sources close to the couple stated to the outlet that Jenner, 69, is trying to get involved in her daughter's relationship while also having an emotion that Kylie Jenner should do everything in her power to future-proof her USD 800 Million in case Timothée Chalamet comes ahead with the proposal.

"Kylie is absolutely head over heels for Timothée, and Kris is totally on board with the relationship, yet she's got this gigantic caveat looming over their romance," a source stated to the outlet.

The insider went on to add that Kris Jenner is "fiercely protective" of her daughter's bank account, and although the Dune: Part Two actor is wealthy, his net worth does not match the surface of what Kylie has.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Engagement ‘Going to Happen Soon,’ Insider Reveals

“Kris is demanding an iron-clad prenup,” the insider added.

Stating that the reality star could be a bit of a “whirlwind” when it comes to relationships and love, the source added that Kylie might do something impulsive and that there are chances that she might run off to Vegas with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Advertisement

The insiders also stated that the fashion icon is known to shower the actor from Interstellar with affection, like flying him in her private jet, and if at all he proposes to her without a prenup, Kylie would not look at the cautious side.

For those who are unversed, Kylie Jenner is said to be worth more than USD 800 Million. She even owns a private jet, which had cost her USD 72.8 Million.

ALSO READ: Did Timothee Chalamet Have Doubts About Acting Career During NYC Life? Dune Star Says ‘Made Me Scared...'