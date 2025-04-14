Money Heist Showrunner Alex Pina’s Spanish Crime Drama Billionaire Finds Home on Netflix; Here’s Everything We Know
Money Heist creator Alex Pina’s Spanish-based crime drama Billionaire’s Bunker gets placed on Netflix. The series is expected to hit the screens in September 2025. Read the details below.
Money Heist showrunner Alex Pina is set to return with a new Spanish-based crime drama, Billionaire’s Bunker, which is housed on Netflix. The show will be focused on the group of billionaires who seek refuge in a luxury bunker just before World War War 3 is set to take place. The series will be directed by Esther Martinez Lobato, who will also serve as the producer alongside Pina.
Lobato has been the main man in almost all of Pina’s projects, including Sky Rojo, Berlin, Money Heist, and White Lines. Moreover, the upcoming show will be Pina’s fifth project with Netflix.
As for the plot of the show, the synopsis shared by IMDB reads, “Imagine that World War III is about to break out and a group of billionaires takes refuge in a luxury bunker: Kimera Underground Park. Through screens, they’ll watch the bewildering spectacle of the world they knew collapsing above their heads.”
It further reads, “As the situation outside becomes increasingly terrifying, they’ll enjoy an underground city with basketball court, restaurant, zen garden, cocktail bar, psychologist’s couch, gym and spa.”
For the cast of the show, the actors who are roped in include Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Miren Ibarguren, Omar Banana, Montse Guallar, and Samuel Lopez, among others.
Alex Pina’s shows have performed well amongst the audience as well as the critics.
Netflix has not yet officially announced the release date for Billionaire’s Bunkers, but the reports claim that the show is scheduled to hit the screens on September 19, 2025.
