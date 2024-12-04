Matty Healy Defends Charli XCX Against Azealia Banks’ Cheap Dig; He Threatens To Slap The Singer 'So Hard'
Matty Healy gets into an ugly spat with Azealia Banks after she passed a mean comment on his bandmate’s fiancée, Charli XCX. The record producer threatens the singer then apologizes. Deets!
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of physical assault.
Matty Healy gets entangled in a messy online debate with Azealia Banks after she dissed his bandmate George Daniel’s fiancée, Charli XCX. When things spiraled out of control, the 1975 band member threatened to physically assault the rapper.