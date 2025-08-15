Megadeth Announces Retirement: Dave Mustaine Confirms Final Album and Epic 2026 Farewell Tour for Metal Fans Worldwide

American thrash metal legends Megadeth have confirmed they will release one last album and embark on a farewell tour in 2026. Founder and frontman Dave Mustaine shared the news in a statement on Thursday, August 14, marking the end of the band’s four-decade career.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Mustaine said. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

Final album and farewell tour details yet to be revealed

While the band has confirmed their plans, Megadeth has not yet announced the final album’s title, release date, or the full list of tour dates for their farewell run. Mustaine called it the “perfect time” for Megadeth to release their last album and tour the world one last time, as per The New York Post.

“Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years,” he wrote. “We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again.”

Here’s why Dave Mustaine says the timing is right

Mustaine reflected on Megadeth’s impact over the years, crediting the band with shaping metal music and inspiring generations of guitarists. “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world,” he said. “The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

The announcement followed a teaser post shared by the band on Wednesday, August 13, that simply read, “The end is near…” sparking speculation among fans before the official confirmation.

Formed in 1983 after Mustaine departed from Metallica, Megadeth quickly became one of thrash metal’s most influential acts. The band’s debut album, Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good! was released in 1985, setting the stage for a career that would produce multiple platinum albums, Grammy wins, and sold-out tours worldwide.

