Taylor Swift’s New Album The Life of a Showgirl Features Sabrina Carpenter; Here’s the Track List and Release Date

Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3, 2025. The pop star revealed the news on Wednesday, August 13, at 7 p.m. ET through Instagram, along with the album cover, full track list, and special edition details.

The album’s title track will feature Sabrina Carpenter, who previously opened for Swift during part of the Eras Tour. This will be Swift’s first full-length release since 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, which topped the Billboard 200 for 17 weeks.

Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on title song

The 12-track LP includes The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) as its closing song. Speaking about her collaboration with Swift in a past Rolling Stone interview, Carpenter said, “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done. We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.”

Carpenter also shared how Swift’s music connects with her: “She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs.”

Full track list and special editions

The album features:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$t

Wood

CANCELLED!

Honey

The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)

Swift also launched four variants of the album: the 'Sweat and Vanilla Perfume,' 'It’s Frightening,' 'It’s Rapturous,' and 'It’s Beautiful' editions. Each version includes unique artwork, photo cards, and a collectable charm bracelet inside a jewelry box.

Here’s what inspired The Life of a Showgirl

Speaking on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Swift described the album’s inspiration as coming from her experiences during the Eras Tour. “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said. “That effervescence has come through on this record…bangers and bangers.”

She confirmed the album will contain only 12 songs with no bonus tracks. “You couldn’t take one out and it be the same album. You couldn’t add one and it would be the same album. It’s just right,” Swift stated.

