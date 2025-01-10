Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Their Montecito Home For Evacuees Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping up to assist the Southern California community as wildfires devastate Los Angeles County. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered their Montecito home to friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate due to the ongoing crisis.

The couple, who reside about 90 miles north of Los Angeles, have also mobilized their Archewell Foundation to provide aid and resources to affected individuals.

The wildfires, including the Palisades Fire near Malibu and the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, erupted on Tuesday, January 7, and have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents.

Meghan, originally from Los Angeles, and Prince Harry have opened their Montecito home to those displaced. Their residence in Santa Barbara has not been affected by evacuation orders.

In a statement shared on their website, the couple expressed their commitment to supporting relief efforts, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by these wildfires and are working closely with our partners to assist those in need.”

Through their Archewell Foundation, the couple is focusing on mental health recovery and long-term support for impacted communities. Donations made through the foundation are directed to relief organizations.

The Sussexes are collaborating with World Central Kitchen, a partner of Archewell, to distribute meals to evacuees and first responders. They have also donated essential supplies, including clothing and children’s items, to help families in need.

The couple mentioned several organizations providing immediate assistance, including CAL FIRE, the LA Fire Department Foundation, Baby2Baby, and the Animal Wellness Foundation. Resources and donation opportunities have been shared on their website to encourage others to get involved.

As Los Angeles County continues to battle these wildfires, the couple’s efforts offer much-needed support to their community. Sheriff Robert Luna stated that while the fires are still 0% contained, emergency crews are working tirelessly under challenging conditions.

