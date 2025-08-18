Michelle Yeoh Shares How She and Jean Todt Made Their 2-Year Marriage Work After a 6,992-Day Engagement

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about her long-lasting relationship and the secret to her happy marriage with Jean Todt. The Oscar-winning actress recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Todt on July 27. In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Yeoh shared insights into their relationship, which spans over two decades.

Two decades of love and support

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, the former Ferrari CEO, first met in Shanghai in June 2004 and got engaged just a month later. The couple has been together for 21 years, but only tied the knot two years ago. “We’ve been together for 21 years, and we’ve been married for two,” Yeoh told PEOPLE.

She praised Todt’s supportive nature, especially regarding her busy career. “I am so blessed because he’s so supportive of what I do. I love my work. This is my passion. He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me, which I have sometimes, but he’s very understanding,” she said. On their anniversary, Yeoh shared she was traveling: “On the day of our anniversary, I actually was flying.”

Here’s the secret to their happy marriage

When asked about the secret to their lasting bond, Yeoh shared, “What we say is, ‘Every day should be a celebration.’ Why do we wait for a special day?” She said that appreciating every moment together rather than focusing solely on anniversaries is important.

Todt also adds a romantic touch to their relationship by tracking their love in numbers. “He doesn’t count by years. He tells me we’ve been together 7,000-[something] days. And if I really ask, he’ll give me hours and minutes too,” Yeoh shared. Their wedding program from two years ago highlighted this approach: “Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together.”

A double celebration: Switzerland and Malaysia

The couple first wed in Switzerland and later had a second wedding in December 2023 in Yeoh’s hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia. Yeoh marked their second anniversary on Instagram, posting a photo of them holding hands and smiling. She captioned it, “Happy Anniversary with love from Paris.”

