Amid Mickey 17's disappointing box office run so far, here’s a look at Robert Pattinson’s future projects

With Mickey 17 struggling at the box office, all eyes are on Robert Pattinson as fans wonder how Hollywood’s golden boy will recover from the stumble of such an ambitious project. Well, we come bearing answers!

Pattinson, for one, does not have time to dwell on Mickey 17’s disappointment, though we are not writing it off just yet. It only arrived on March 7 and has a long way to go, contingent on its ability to stay afloat. However, even if it tanks, below is a list of undertakings keeping Pattinson busy and out of his head, forcing him to look ahead. The actor’s upcoming roles promise to restore his reputation as one of showbiz’s most versatile and daring performers.

Robert Pattinson’s Upcoming Projects

Die, My Love

Pattinson is set to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, a dark comedy horror film directed by Lynne Ramsay, based on Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel. The film revolves around a new mother in the French countryside who spirals into postpartum psychosis. With Ramsay’s past credits in the genre (You Were Never Really Here), the psychological thriller promises to be a gripping ride.

The Drama

Kristoffer Borgli is helming the romantic comedy, starring Pattinson alongside Zendaya. Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim round out the cast. While plot details remain under wraps, with the Dream Scenario director’s penchant for blending reality with satire, this could be one of the year’s most intriguing films.

The Odyssey

Reuniting with Christopher Nolan after Tenet, Pattinson joins a stellar cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o. The epic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus (Damon) on his long journey back home after the Trojan War. Nolan is directing! Do we need any other reason to declare it one of the most anticipated films of the near future?

The Batman: Part II

Pattinson will reprise his role as Gotham City’s protector in the much-awaited sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 hit. Set to release in 2027, the film continues the dark narrative of Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting journey. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright will return alongside Pattinson.

Primetime

In this film, Pattinson takes on the role of a crime-investigating journalist inspired by the early 2000s Dateline NBC sting operations. He also produces the project with Lance Oppenheim making his his feature directorial debut.

With such a diverse slate of endeavors, Pattinson will soon recover from the sting of Mickey 17. He has multiple opportunities ahead to further his status as one of Tinseltown’s most dynamic actors.