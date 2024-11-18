Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez And More Celebrities Arrive In Style For 2024 Governors Awards; DEETS Inside
Celebrities graced the annual Governors Awards red carpet and brought their classiest fashion to the forefront! The star-studded gala honored late music icon Quincy Jones and more. Deets inside!
Hollywood’s A-listers, including Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, and many others, arrived in style for the 2024 Governors Awards and flaunted their classiest outfits on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Only Murders in the Building actress rocked a black full-sleeve shimmer gown with white collars and cufflinks for a classy touch. She completed her look with hair tied in a knot and statement shimmer earrings, which perfectly complimented her outfit.
The Get On The Floor hitmaker donned a sheer, shimmering gown that perfectly hugged her body. Two black trails attached on either side of the dress added subtlety to the ensemble. She kept her hair loose and added a complimentary metallic clutch to finesse her look.
Kidman rocked a chic black slit gown and let hair messy hair loose. At the same time, Lopez shined in a subtle golden gown and paired it with a statement neckpiece and earrings. Other celebs who were captured arriving for the event included Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore, Kate Winslet, Pamela Anderson, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Hudson.
We Live In Time actor Andrew Garfield, alongside Zoe Saldana, Sharon Stone, Amy Adams, Kevin Costner, and Daniel Craig, also graced the red carpet. Youth icon and Saltburn’s breakout star Barry Keoghan brought his fashion A-game for the event, dressed in a chic black pant and coat over a casual white shirt that was knotted in the front.
The annual gala, considered the first stop for Academy Award contenders, honored the late musician Quincy Jones, renowned casting director Juliet Taylor, and many other accomplished filmmakers.