‘October Was Good’: Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpses Of Her Life With Daughter Khai Over The Festive Month

Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai, whom she shares with former partner Zayn Malik, spent October in the Halloween and autumn spirit. On November 4, the supermodel shared a carousel of snaps featuring the mother-daughter duo. The first picture showed Khai—who wore a pink dress with a matching Minnie Mouse hairband—wrapping her hand around her mother as she crouched next to her.

The pictures included one mother-daughter duo sitting beside each other on a rollercoaster ride and another of Khai hugging Mickey Mouse. The carousel also featured pictures of autumn leaves sticking to the October theme and miscellaneous work-related stuff like her photoshoots and modeling for Victoria’s Secret.

One of them showed Khai climbing a tree as well as walking outdoors in a skeleton costume and vibrant red and purple fleece for Halloween, her hanging out with her friends and one of them trick or treating. “October was good to us. Big fans!” she captioned the post.

This post came after Hadid posted pictures of Khai making a Halloween “potion” on her Instagram story on October 5. The picture featured Hadid’s baby girl wearing festive pajamas while surrounded by pumpkins. "Potion-o' clock," she captioned it. In September, the proud mommy celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday.

She shared a video of Khai on a swing at the park and one of her eating cake. "Cake 4 bday breakfast," she wrote in the caption. She later shared a lengthy post celebrating the milestone with a carousel of photos of them.

Advertisement

“Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby Yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk,” she wrote in the caption.

Hadid further described Khai as adventurous, curious, loving, “oh so witty,” and her greatest pride and joy. She thanked him for constantly reminding her to live life to the fullest every day in the simplest ways.