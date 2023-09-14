Olivia Rodrigo unveils 'Guts' World Tour: Here's the scoop on tickets, cities, dates, opening acts, and more

Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping sensation, is set to embark on her second major world tour, bringing her acclaimed album Guts to life on stage. The tour kicks off in California in February and encompasses a six-week journey across North America. Afterwards, it goes to Europe before returning to North America in May, ultimately concluding in Rodrigo's hometown of Los Angeles on August 14th.

Ticket sale details

Pre-sale tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour will become available on Ticketmaster starting September 20th at 3 p.m. ET. Fans eager to secure their seats can register by September 17th at 10 p.m. ET to receive a code for the pre-sale. This exclusive access ensures fans can secure their spots for the highly anticipated tour.

Diverse lineup of opening acts

The Guts World Tour boasts an exciting array of opening acts, with a focus on female talent. Among them are British dance-pop sensation PinkPantheress, emerging L.A.-based pop singer Chappell Roan, and California pop-rock artist Remi Wolf, who will accompany Rodrigo on all European dates. The lineup also includes the veteran alt-rock act, the Breeders, led by ex-Pixies singer Kim Deal, recognized for their hit album Last Splash from 1993.

As Olivia Rodrigo prepares to hit the road again, fans can anticipate an electrifying tour to bring her latest album Guts to life on stage. Rodrigo's Guts World Tour is an unforgettable musical journey with a diverse lineup of opening acts and a vast array of tour dates across North America and Europe. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets to witness this rising star in action.

Guts World Tour 2024 dates

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +