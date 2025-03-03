Oscars 2025: 5 Surprising Snubs from This Year’s Academy Awards, Featuring Demi Moore, Emilia Pérez, and More

It was only natural for the audience to keep their anticipation high before the Oscars began, especially since this year featured many buzzworthy projects and actors nominated alongside each other, heightening the excitement to see who or which project would take home the trophy.

The event certainly delivered many memorable moments, including a few snubs that some may find hard to overlook. Read on for a list of the most surprising snubs of the 97th Academy Awards, which took place on March 2, 2025.

1. A Complete Unkown

The biopic based on Bob Dylan did not win a single Oscar despite being nominated in eight categories. Especially after Timothée Chalamet’s SAG Award win, it seemed he had a high chance of winning the Oscar as well. However, the award for Best Actor went to The Brutalist star Adrien Brody.

2. Demi Moore lost in the Best Actress category

After The Substance’s release, the movie was widely discussed, mainly due to Demi Moore’s performance. During this awards season, the actress won many prestigious accolades, including Golden Globe and SAG trophies, so expectations were naturally high for her to take home the Oscar.

Had she won the Academy Award, it would have marked the first Oscar victory in her long-spanning career. However, the surprise Best Actress win went to Mickey Madison for Anora. Notably, Madison charmed audiences with her outstanding acting skills.

3. Diane Warren lost the Best Original Song honor again

One of the biggest snubs this time was Diane Warren losing the Academy Award. She was nominated for The Journey, a track featured in The Six Triple Eight, in the Best Original Song category, but she lost to El Mal from Emilia Perez. This marked Warren’s 16th Oscar nomination per reports.

4. Nosfetaru went home empty-handed

Similar to A Complete Unknown, the film, despite receiving multiple nominations, did not win any awards. For those unfamiliar, the Lily-Rose Depp starrer was nominated in four categories but failed to secure a single win.

5. Emilia Perez wins two Oscars despite being nominated in 13 categories in total

The movie generated significant buzz, thanks to its compelling story and star-studded cast, including Zoë Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

While Emilia Perez did win two Oscars, it has now joined the ranks of films like The Power of the Dog, The Turning Point, Johnny Belinda, The Color Purple, and Becket—all of which lost in 11 categories despite multiple nominations.