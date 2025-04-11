Queen Camilla Looks Back at 20 Years of Marriage With King Charles Amid Their Wedding Anniversary: ‘Who Could Believe It…’

King Charles and Queen Camilla commemorated their two-decades-long marriage on April 9, after tying the knot back in 2005. The British monarchs have been through a hell of a ride throughout their courtship and marriage. The queen and king are currently on a state visit to Italy, and yesterday also happened to be their wedding anniversary. In Rome, she was asked about her husband and their relationship.

Advertisement

She pondered on how long it's been since she walked down the aisle. She said to Hello! Magazine, "Twenty years, who could believe it was 20 years? What is the secret? I don't know." She added, "Well, I suppose it's just sort of friendship, really."

Camilla credits their successful relationship to having a sense of comradery with her partner, saying, "Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. I suppose doing this takes up most of the time." She compared their marriage to "ships that pass in the night."

She explained, "We are always going in different directions, like ships that pass in the night really. We whizz past each other," revealing instead they were going to have a bit of a "catch-up" session that afternoon.

The couple is on a 4-day state visit to Italy, which seems to have postponed their celebration plans. Queen Camilla revealed, "We are going to save that" and exchange anniversary gifts once they are back in the U.K. She explained that they don't want to "rush it."

Advertisement

"You don't have time to say anything. No, I think we might dig into our pockets and pull something out at the end of the day."

Well, even though the couple haven't had the time to catch up properly, from the reports, the Queen and the King are having a great time in Italy.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Prince William Tried to STOP King Charles from Marrying Camilla; Former Claims Princess Diana Connection