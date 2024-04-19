Rob McElhenney Opens Up About the Birthday Wars With Ryan Reynolds; Says 'He Started It'

Rob McElhenney jokingly accuses Ryan Reynolds of initiating their ongoing birthday prank war during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actor, who co-owns Wrexham A.F.C. with Reynolds, recounts how the mischief began on his birthday when Reynolds orchestrated a humorous dedication at their Welsh soccer team's stadium.

McElhenney describes the prank involving a plaque next to a urinal bearing his name, albeit with a fabricated middle name. He admits feeling the pressure to retaliate and one-up his friend in their ongoing battle of birthday pranks.

“He started it,” McElhenney insisted. “A few years ago on April 14th, which is my birthday, I just went on to Instagram. Kaitlin screamed from, my wife Kaitlin, from upstairs, ‘Check your Instagram’ so I checked my Instagram and I see that Ryan had done this video of this dedication that he had made at the stadium in Wales.”

"The 'Robert Lucinda McElhenney, which is not my middle name, 'memorial urinal' and he put a plaque next to the urinal," the star continued. "And now anybody can go there and do their business on my plaque, my face."

Rob McElhenney shares his retaliatory prank against Ryan Reynolds, recounting how he upped the ante by commissioning a blimp featuring an unflattering image of Reynolds from the movie Deadpool.

“And he said 'happy birthday’ the end of it so then it became, I had to try and top that so the following year I got him a blimp with a terrible picture of — I don't know if you've seen the movie Deadpool?,” McElhenney continued. “Ryan's very handsome in the movie until he gets burned very badly so I took that image of him being burned very badly and put it on a dian blimp and I sailed it across the town of Wrexham.”

He added, “We broke a bunch of Welsh Aviation laws.”

The image depicted Reynolds' character after being severely burned, which McElhenney humorously emblazoned on the blimp and flew over the town of Wrexham. However, the prank reportedly led to some violations of Welsh Aviation laws.

Jimmy Kimmel then unveils Reynolds' latest birthday prank on McElhenney, showcasing a hand-drawn portrait of McElhenney posed similarly to Kate Winslet's iconic nude scene from Titanic. Reynolds even went a step further by creating merchandise with the image, capitalizing on the hilarious gag.

Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Prank Leaves Rob McElhenney Amused Yet Queasy

Rob McElhenney narrates his reaction to Ryan Reynolds' latest birthday prank, recounting how his wife alerted him to check his Instagram, anticipating another elaborate gag from Reynolds, who is known for his social media antics. McElhenney describes discovering a video created by Reynolds, humorously linking McElhenney's birthday to significant historical events like the sinking of the Titanic and Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

In the video, Reynolds humorously claims to have embarked on an expedition to the Titanic to search for Wrexham Lager, a beer brewed in Wrexham. Instead of finding the beer, Reynolds presents a sketch pad containing a humorous portrait of McElhenney himself, referencing the iconic Titanic scene featuring Kate Winslet's character, Rose. The comedic sketch leaves McElhenney both amused and slightly queasy, showcasing the ongoing prank war between the two friends.

Ryan Reynolds Pranks Rob McElhenney with Hilarious Birthday Sketch

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share his latest prank on Rob McElhenney, posting a video of the hilarious hand-drawn portrait he created for McElhenney's birthday.

Reynolds humorously remarked on the timing of the post, jokingly suggesting he was confused about McElhenney's actual birthday. McElhenney, in good spirits, responded to the post with amusement, praising Reynolds' attention to detail in capturing every chest hair in the drawing.

In the video, Reynolds also announced that the portrait would be displayed in the Tŷ Pawb Gallery in Wrexham, adding an extra layer of hilarity to the prank. This prank marks another chapter in the ongoing birthday prank war between the two friends, which began in 2022 when Reynolds initiated the playful rivalry on McElhenney's 45th birthday.

