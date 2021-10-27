Ron's Gone Wrong EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Liam Payne and Jack Dylan Grazer REVEAL who gives them 'Sunshine' vibes

Imagine a world where you could be best friends with robots?! That's exactly what Ron's Gone Wrong does as we're shown this scenario through the animated eyes of Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), who is gifted an unconventional B-bot named Ron (Zach Galifianakis). Moreover, Ron's Gone Wrong's theme song, Sunshine, is sung by Liam Payne, who also voices a few B-bots in the movie.

Pinkvilla had the opportunity to interview both Liam and Jack, who were at their candid best, discussing Ron's Gone Wrong, challenges of voice acting, bad haircuts, prom stories and One Direction. Given how fans loved Jack in Luca as Alberto Scorfano, we asked him what he found difficult in voice acting as compared to physical acting in movies like the It franchise. "Yeah, it's a whole another beast, in and of itself. I recorded Luca, I recorded it in my mom's closet in the middle of summer during quarantine. And it was hot and my neighbours thought I was crazy because I was screaming Italian all day, every day," Grazer began.

"But, I guess the challenge is... I'll tell you something that's much easier about it is that you don't have to learn your lies which I totally dig, which makes it much easier. Because you can just read it which is totally nice," Jack quipped before adding, "I guess a challenge would be that you're using... you've to put all the emotions and stuff in your voice, the stuff that should be conveyed on your face should be put into your voice. It's more theatrical which is a tough thing to balance or find when you're a live-action actor primarily."

The main chorus of Sunshine has the following lyrics: "You're like a sunshine / Only giving good vibes." We quizzed the two on who or what aspect of their personal life gives them "Sunshine" vibes. Payne picked his and Cheryl's son, Bear Payne, 4. "For me, this one is super easy because it's just my son. The funny thing about this is, he's recently learned the song and he's changed the title... But my son has now extended that title. It's now "I'm singing like a sunshine." So yeah, he brings a lot of sunshine to my life, he's four, so yeah, it's awesome. [Jack coos, "Oh, he's four! That's so fun. I love it."] Yeah. It's so funny. He loves it," Liam gushed.

On the other hand, Grazer revealed, "A person who likes to give me sunshine vibes? All the time? My grandpa's pretty cool. My grandpa is pretty good at giving off good sunshine vibes. [Liam chimes in, "Love that!"]"

Directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine, Ron's Gone Wrong releases in India on October 29.

