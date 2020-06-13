  1. Home
BTS ARMY vs Directioners of One Direction: Which is the best fandom? VOTE NOW

Social Media is widely aware of the BTS ARMY effect with their recent USD one million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. On the other hand, we have Directioners, who keep the spark of One Direction alive, even after five years, since their hiatus. Vote and comment below your pick for the best fandom.
21286 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 12:42 pm
One of the best aspects of being an artist is probably the fanbase they garner with time. Take ARMY and Directioners for example! On the one hand, we have BTS' bulletproof fanbase, who vow to love the boys, forever and always. They'll defend the K-pop band and each member against haters and they especially stand by their idols side come rain come shine. On the other hand, we have Directioners, who manage to keep the magic of One Direction alive, even five years later, since their heartbreaking hiatus in 2015.

ARMY has quite a big reputation for being one of the most loyal fanbases of all time as they've even won many awards and topped many lists for the same. Moreover, the world was really bowled over by the fandom's #ARMYMatch1M initiative recently, which saw ARMY match BTS and Big Hit Entertainment's USD one million contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement, in 24 hours. If ARMY can't exist without BTS, then BTS definitely can't exist without ARMY with the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - making sure to let the fans know that they appreciate their efforts at any given chance.

Then, we have Directioners, who have had to overcome Zayn Malik quitting 1D and the remaining members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - going on an indefinite hiatus. It's been years and still, Directioners will trend the boyband and the members at any given chance to let them know that they are loved while also hopeful for a probable reunion in the future. They support the boys' solo works just as passionately as they would for the boyband as a collective unit. Moreover, with July 23, 2020, being One Direction's 10-year anniversary, you can bet that Directioners will have something amazing planned for the boys. If only, the reunion rumours turn out to be true!

This begs the question; Which is the best fandom? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

ARMY

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION!

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

One direction.. for sure

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

One direction!

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

BTS ARMY IS, WAS AND ALWAYS WILL BE THE BEST FANDOM EVER!!!!!!

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION <3

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Just Army...BEST ARMY

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

BTS army

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

as a directioner and an army both the fandoms are loving and the best and shouldnt b compared. both the fandoms are lovely

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

One direction

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

One direction!!!!!!

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Armys

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

One direction

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

ARMY, without a doubt!

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Army

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Ofc it's bts.

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

One direction

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Bts armyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Army

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

ARMY forever

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Always One Direction

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION... FOREVER AND ALWAYS

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Yepp

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

No one is even close to the one direction

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

ARMY FOREVER .................I like one direction too but I'm sorry cause nobody can beat BTS

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

One Direction

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

ARMY of course

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

One Direction

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Army❤

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

One direction is best.... No one in this world can compete to them and not at all bts.... We were and we are best fandoms

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION of course I have nothing against BTS one direction changed my life forever

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

ARMY (BTS)

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

DIRECTIONERS just believe it or not we’re still here and support them after a 5years brep up

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Army FOREVER

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

ONE direction

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

ARMY all the way it's dumb question btw

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Directioner

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

One band one dream one direction

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

One direction all the way

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

One direction for ever

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Once a directioner forever'a directioner

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

1DIRECTION <3

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

One direction ❤

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

ARMY obviouslyy borahaeee #7years

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Army!!!

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

One direction

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

this your 3rd time posting such articles and creating fanwars

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Army

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Pinkvilla can you just stop comparing fandoms

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

One Direction ♥️

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION!❤

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

ARMY

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

ARMY BTS ARMY

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Army

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

One direction❤

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

ONE DIRECTION

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Bts all the way to the galaxy

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Of course army

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

ARMY sarange. we all love both the groups but going for BTS. 7TH anniversary

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

One direction

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I am army

Anonymous 1 hour ago

DIRECTIONERS

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ONE DIRECTION

