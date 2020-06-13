BTS ARMY vs Directioners of One Direction: Which is the best fandom? VOTE NOW

Social Media is widely aware of the BTS ARMY effect with their recent USD one million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. On the other hand, we have Directioners, who keep the spark of One Direction alive, even after five years, since their hiatus. Vote and comment below your pick for the best fandom.

One of the best aspects of being an artist is probably the fanbase they garner with time. Take ARMY and Directioners for example! On the one hand, we have BTS' bulletproof fanbase, who vow to love the boys, forever and always. They'll defend the K-pop band and each member against haters and they especially stand by their idols side come rain come shine. On the other hand, we have Directioners, who manage to keep the magic of One Direction alive, even five years later, since their heartbreaking hiatus in 2015.

ARMY has quite a big reputation for being one of the most loyal fanbases of all time as they've even won many awards and topped many lists for the same. Moreover, the world was really bowled over by the fandom's #ARMYMatch1M initiative recently, which saw ARMY match BTS and Big Hit Entertainment's USD one million contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement, in 24 hours. If ARMY can't exist without BTS, then BTS definitely can't exist without ARMY with the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - making sure to let the fans know that they appreciate their efforts at any given chance.

ALSO READ: BTS vs One Direction; Which boyband's music is more addictive? VOTE NOW

Then, we have Directioners, who have had to overcome Zayn Malik quitting 1D and the remaining members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - going on an indefinite hiatus. It's been years and still, Directioners will trend the boyband and the members at any given chance to let them know that they are loved while also hopeful for a probable reunion in the future. They support the boys' solo works just as passionately as they would for the boyband as a collective unit. Moreover, with July 23, 2020, being One Direction's 10-year anniversary, you can bet that Directioners will have something amazing planned for the boys. If only, the reunion rumours turn out to be true!

ALSO READ: One Direction beats BTS to become the Best Boy Band of the Decade; DEETS INSIDE

This begs the question; Which is the best fandom? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×