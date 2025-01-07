Rumors Claim Sean Diddy Combs Was Found Unconscious In Jail With A Sock Around His Neck; Find Out The True

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

A rumor on social media claimed that the disgraced rumor Sean Diddy Combs — who is currently incarcerated due to multiple sexual harassment allegations — was found unresponsive in his prison cell.

On January 2, YouTuber Jamil Peterson uploaded a 2-hour-long video to his account called Jamil Peterson Mr. I Am Comdey and made this claim. “Breaking News’ Diddy Found Unconscious With Sock Around His Neck In Jail Cell’ & Rushed To Hospital,” the video headline read.

However, there was no substantial evidence for his claim. In addition, no other media outlet reported the news, which was unlikely if the news was true, considering Diddy’s case is one of the most sensationalized high-profile at this point. Hence the claim made by Jamil was proven to be false.

The music mogul was arrested on September 16 after a grand jury indictment. Some of the felonies he faced were racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to a Daily Mail report published on December 27, the rapper had a “meltdown” in his prison cell during the Holiday season. He reportedly urged the prison guard to take him to a medical room a day after Christmas, but he was turned down.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.