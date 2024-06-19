Ryan Reynolds Praises Hugh Jackman's Logan As 'The Greatest Comic-Book Adaptation Ever Made'

There’s nearly one month to the release of 2024’s one of the most hyped and anticipated movies Deadpool and Wolverine. People are eager to see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine back on screen. Jackman makes a comeback as Logan after so long. In the meantime, his long-time friend Ryan Reynolds has hailed Logan as the greatest comic book adaptation ever made.

Ryan Reynolds’ high praise for Hugh Jackman’s Logan

There’s no doubt about one thing, the 2017 film Logan is considered the best of 20th Century Fox's X-Men films. And, Ryan Reynolds going one step ahead, tagged this film as the greatest comic book adaptation ever made.

In an interview with Total Film, Ryan Reynolds discussed the unique connection between Wolverine and Deadpool. The next MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine, is expected to delve deeply into this dynamic. Despite the fact that these characters' cinematic paths have been significantly distinct from one another, they are going to heavily converge.

"The movies were quite congruent with each other at that point. Deadpool was different, and then right after Logan was potentially the greatest comic-book adaptation ever made," Reynolds stated. His sentiment about Logan resonates with many fans who regard the film as a masterpiece. The film stands out as an outstanding piece of cinema because of the risks it took and the compelling story it told.

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men films, reflected on the early days of the franchise and shared his thoughts on the status of superhero movies in the early 2000s. According to Jackman, superhero films were not as dominant then.

"We were on the low-tide version of that genre," he noted. He pointed out that after the initial surge with the Batman movies, interest had waned. However, the arrival of the X-Men films revitalized the genre, as they effectively represented the marginalized voices that are central to the source material.

Why Hugh Jackman came back to play Wolverine?

Previously, Hugh Jackman himself told fans that his time as the clawed mutant was over following his demise in 2017’s Logan. But he is coming back for one more time. Shedding light on why he decided to reprise his role, Jackman said that it was because of Reynolds who persuaded him to make a comeback.

The decision to bring Hugh Jackman back to the Marvel Universe as Wolverine was not a huge planned movie; rather, it was the result of a sudden urge. Jackman revealed in an interview with Fandango that he experienced an intense desire while driving. Referring to his co-star Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, he said, "I literally just had this feeling deep down that I wanted to do this movie." "Honestly, when I said I was done with Wolverine, I truly believed it at the time."

Despite his previous claims of retirement, Jackman had a secret desire for a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up. "Ever since I saw the first Deadpool movie, I couldn't shake the idea of those two characters together," he admitted. "The fans have been asking for it for years, and I knew it would be a hit."

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise fresh faces Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

