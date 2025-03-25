Seth Rogen’s The Studio Boasts Stellar Cast Ft. Martin Scorsese, Zac Efron, Anthony Mackie and More; See Release Date
Seth Rogen returns to comedy with The Studio, an Apple TV+ satire with a star-studded cast. Keep reading to know the release date, cast, and other information.
Comedic geniuses Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are making a comeback to the genre with their latest Apple TV+ series, The Studio. This satirical comedy show features a long list of high-profile star cast.
From Hollywood's iconic actors to elite directors, plenty of big names appear on Rogen's show. It is about Matt Remick, portrayed by Rogen, a boss at the fake Continental Studios. When his mentor of many years is pushed out as head of the studio, Remick gets in line to be the top dog — at the behest of the wit-spewing CEO, played by Bryan Cranston.
But Remick's enthusiasm for genuine, indie-type filmmaking is at odds with the studio's blockbuster-oriented priorities. He and his star-cast crew have to navigate the mad world of Hollywood, trying to balance artistic integrity with the money-making imperatives of the business.
The Studio features a formidable list of guest stars, each jumping headfirst into the show's satirical exploration of Hollywood politics. The show includes a total of 10 episodes. Its official description reads, "Follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and business to live together."
The cast includes Martin Scorsese, Catherine O'Hara, Anthony Mackie, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron Ron Howard, Zoë Kravitz, Dave Franco, Josh Hutcherson, Nicholas Stoller, David Krumholtz, Johnny Knoxville, and Olivia Wilde. The show also features Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Maya, Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Quinn, and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers) as Sal Seperstein, who are members of Remick's team.
From Franco's psychedelic misadventures to Howard's surprise fistfights, the star cameos add to the show's offbeat humor, driven by Rogen and Goldberg's quick wit.
The Studio first premiered at SXSW Film & TV Festival 2025, generating buzz for its laugh-out-loud, in-on-the-joke commentary on the entertainment business. The first two episodes arrived on Apple TV+ on March 26, with new episodes released every Wednesday.
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are behind the comedy gold — Superbad (2007), Pineapple Express (2008), and This Is the End (2013), among others.
