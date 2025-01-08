Taylor Swift's Regular Attendance at Travis Kelce's Games Has Led to a 'Designated Area for Photographers' for the Singer
Taylor Swift’s presence at her boyfriend’s football matches became a huge problem for the paparazzi. Some of the photographers break down the process of capturing the singer. Deets!
Taylor Swift has become a regular attendee at Kansas City Chiefs matches, the football team her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for, and so has the attendance of paparazzi. Earlier, photographers would align at stadiums to capture moments from the NFL matches, but everything changed once the pop star’s romance with Kelce became trending news.
The Cruel Summer hitmaker first came to cheer for her boyfriend on September 24, 2023, when the Chiefs played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The news created a huge buzz across the globe, raising the stakes among media outlets.
Since the Maroon singer doesn’t arrive at stadiums at a particular time, photographers often end up waiting up to two hours, getting a heads-up from Swifties when she arrives. “There are also fans watching at the beginning of the tunnel. There’s a deck overhead, and people watch the area she comes in,” The Star’s Emily Curiel said.
She revealed that when the singer arrives early, fans’ screams and cheers are audible, but not so much when she arrives late. Curiel also claimed that capturing Swift at the games has become increasingly challenging.
The Star’s Tammy Ljungblad revealed that photographers “jockey for position” to get a clear snap of the singer, while security guards repeatedly remind them to “step back” and let the players get through.