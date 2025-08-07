The Batman: Part II Filming Date Confirmed, All We Know About Robert Pattinson Starrer

The Batman: Part II is one of the most highly anticipated DC films. Weeks after Matt Reeves dropped an update on the script, the makers have announced that the filming for the Robert Pattinson starrer is set to begin next year. The cast and the crew will assemble to shoot the first scenes of the movie on January 1, 2026.

The first part of the superhero film was dropped in 2022, after multiple delays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, The Batman hit it out of the park, leaving the fans wanting more of Robert Pattinson on the screens. As for the sequel, it too faced some complexities in the making after James Gunn took over the DC Studios.

While the filmmaker expressed his wish to have the Universe more streamlined, it did not stop the co-head of the studios from allowing the actor and Matt Reeves to work on the project in the Elseworlds. Hence, the audience will not witness Batman and Superman in the same universe.

All we know about The Batman: Part II

Robert Pattinson will return to the franchise as one of the beloved superheroes in the DC Universe. Additionally, Colin Farrell will also reprise his role as The Penguin. Moreover, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth will join the rest of the cast members in the sequel to The Batman.

While the plot of the upcoming movie is kept under wraps, Matt Reeves, the director, revealed that the script for the film was complete. He took to his Instagram to share the update with the audience.

Previously opening up about The Batman: Part II, and the delay that has been caused, Gunn stated to the media portal, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is.”

Further talking to Entertainment Weekly, the DC co-head added, “He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2027.

