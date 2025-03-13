The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna’s Pardon Push Steffy Over the Edge?
Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on March 13 is set to deliver intense confrontations as Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is unexpectedly pardoned, igniting Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fury. Meanwhile, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) faces backlash for his legal maneuvering, and a heated confrontation between Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) takes a terrifying turn.
At the Spencer mansion, just as Deputy Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) was preparing to take Luna back into custody, a sudden phone call changed everything. Baker not only removed Luna’s handcuffs but also ordered her ankle monitor to be taken off—confirming she had been pardoned.
Steffy, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) are livid, believing this is another calculated move by Bill. Even John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), who had agreed Luna should serve her time, is left in shock. As tensions rise, Bill braces for a wave of criticism for orchestrating Luna’s freedom.
Steffy refuses to back down and clashes with Luna once again, making it clear that she doesn’t want her anywhere near Finn. But Luna isn’t willing to be pushed aside so easily—arguing that Finn should be able to make his own decisions. This growing feud puts Finn in an impossible position as he’s torn between family loyalty and his newfound connection with Luna.
Meanwhile, at Li Finnegan’s office, emotions run dangerously high as she grabs her sister Poppy by the throat in a fit of rage. Though she ultimately releases her, Poppy is left gasping for air while Li hurls another warning—if Poppy causes more pain to their loved ones, she won’t hesitate to finish what she started.
As news of Luna’s pardon spreads, Li and Poppy brace themselves for the chaos that’s sure to follow. With tensions at an all-time high, the fallout could have lasting consequences for everyone involved.
With shocking legal twists, bitter rivalries, and dangerous confrontations, The Bold and the Beautiful is delivering non-stop action. Stay tuned to see how these explosive storylines unfold.