The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Taylor Sabotage Brooke’s Big Day at the Fashion Show?

On Thursday, April 24, The Bold and the Beautiful promises high fashion, surprise guests, and a backstage showdown that could derail the biggest event of the season. As Forrester Creations rolls out its latest couture collection, all eyes are on the runway — but behind the scenes, tensions are about to explode.

As the glamorous fashion show kicks off, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) makes an uninvited appearance backstage — and heads straight for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). With models, influencers, and A-listers buzzing in the main hall, Taylor confronts Brooke in a private room, sparking a fiery exchange just moments before the show begins.

In a twist of bad timing and worse luck, Taylor accidentally slams the door, locking both women inside. Though it’s not intentional, Brooke is quick to point fingers, furious that Taylor’s impulsive move may cost her the chance to be part of the show’s debut.

Outside the drama-filled room, the fashion spectacle is in full swing. Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag join the guest list alongside content creator Markell Washington, mingling with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), and newcomer Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace). Even The Young and the Restless' Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) makes a crossover appearance to support Eric Forrester (John McCook) and the Forrester legacy.

But amid the celebration, panic brews over Brooke’s disappearance — and the situation backstage escalates. Taylor and Brooke’s ongoing rivalry over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reignites as the two trade accusations. Taylor boldly claims Ridge belongs with her, stoking the flames of a long-standing feud just as the cameras and crowd focus on the runway.

As couture meets chaos, The Bold and the Beautiful delivers fashion and fireworks in equal measure. Will Taylor’s ambush ruin Brooke’s moment in the spotlight — and reignite a war over Ridge? Or will their accidental confinement force them to finally face the past? Tune in for a dramatic Thursday episode where every stitch, and every insult, counts.