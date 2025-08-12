The Young and the Restless Spoilers, August 12 Episode: Will Phyllis Risk Prison to Help Cane?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 12, tease major developments in Genoa City. Phyllis opens up about a secret, Claire steps in to take control, and Audra works to cover her tracks. These moments could set the stage for shifting alliances and fresh tension in ongoing storylines.

Phyllis confides in Daniel

Phyllis will decide to trust Daniel with a secret. She may share details about Cane’s latest plans in Genoa City and how she is involved. Phyllis could even hint at using her hacking skills to help Cane.

Daniel will likely be concerned about the risks she is taking. He may warn her about the possibility of legal trouble and urge her to step away from the partnership. However, Phyllis seems determined to stay involved since Cane values her contributions and treats her as an important part of his plan.

Claire takes charge after spotting Audra and Kyle

Claire will step into a situation that may involve Audra and Kyle. After seeing them kiss at Society, she could decide to confront Audra directly. If Kyle pulls away from the kiss, Claire might give him some credit. However, she may still question his loyalty and press for answers about what happened between him and Audra in Nice.

Even if most of her frustration is aimed at Audra, Claire will likely make it clear that she is not letting the matter slide without answers.

Audra works to hide her trail from Nate

Audra will focus on keeping Nate from finding out about her latest move. She may regret kissing Kyle if she fears Claire could tell Nate about it. Claire could use the incident as leverage, warning Audra to stay away from Kyle or risk having her other schemes exposed.

There is also a chance that Claire could threaten to tell Nate about Audra’s plans involving Victor. Either way, Claire is ready to take control of the situation and stop Audra from shaping the narrative.

