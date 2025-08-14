Thunderbolts OTT Release: Here’s When Florence Pugh Starrer Marvel Film Will Hit Digital Screens

Thunderbolts* is one of the most loved films of the year. The Marvel film, which performed brilliantly at the box office, is set to hit the digital screens by the end of this month. The studios took to social media to announce the digital release date of the film by sharing a new clip starring Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

The movie gathered USD 382 million worldwide, and the release of the film was known to be a turning point for the studios and the makers, who had a flat past years with the releases such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

When and how to watch Thunderbolts* digitally?

Thunderbolts* will stream on JioHotstar from August 27, allowing the fans to enjoy the movie in the comfort of their homes. The movie revolves around a bunch of anti-heroes from the previous Marvel films, like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow, who are forced to work together to defeat a new threat.

As for the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “Ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker—embarks on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.”

In addition to the four main leads, Julia Louis-Dreyfus also plays an important role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The cast of Thunderbolts* is set to reprise their roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where they will share the screenspace alongside the original avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, among others.

Meanwhile, the film was followed by Marvel’s summer releases, which included the Pedro Pascal starrer The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the series Ironheart.

