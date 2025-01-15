Tony Slattery, Beloved Star Of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, Passes Away At 65

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Tony Slattery, a beloved comedian and actor best known for his role on the show titled Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has passed away at the age of 65.

His family confirmed the news through a statement to the BBC, sharing that he died on Tuesday morning following a heart attack he suffered on Sunday evening.

"It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening," said a statement issued on behalf of his partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson.

Slattery rose to fame as a regular on the Channel 4 hit comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, in which he appeared during its first seven seasons.

The show, hosted by Clive Anderson, was a pioneer in improv comedy and garnered a strong following. It eventually found success in the U.S., airing on ABC and The CW.

In addition to his success on television, Slattery made a name for himself in the British comedy scene. He featured in shows like O.T.T. and Saturday Stayback and was a familiar face on various panel shows during the 1980s and 1990s.

Outside of television, Slattery had a notable career in film and theater. He appeared in acclaimed movies like The Crying Game, Peter’s Friends, How to Get Ahead in Advertising, and To Die For.

In theater, his talent was recognized with an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Performance for his role as Gordon in Neville’s Island, written by Tim Firth.

In recent years, Slattery remained active in the entertainment industry. He had been touring with a comedy show and hosting a podcast titled Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club.

Born in 1959, Slattery attended Cambridge University, where he joined the prestigious Footlights comedy group alongside Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Emma Thompson. He eventually became the group’s president, a position that marked the beginning of his rise in comedy.

Slattery is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Mark Michael Hutchinson. Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to give their condolences and celebrate his contributions to comedy and entertainment.

