Top 9 Rom-Coms to Watch on Netflix: From 50 First Dates to Anyone But You

Netflix has brought the best romance movies to audiences over the years. From the classics like 50 First Dates to hits like Anyone But You and The Holiday, we bring you a compilation of rom-com movies to stream in the comfort of your homes.

50 First Dates

Director: Peter Segal

Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore

50 First Dates is about a couple, Henry and Lucy. Smitten by the lady at first sight, Sandler’s character approaches her, and they soon get into their dating phase. However, Henry is soon hit with a wave of unhappiness after he learns that Lucy suffers from short-term memory loss.

Anyone But You

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney

Anyone But You can be defined as a pure entertainment film. The Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starrer revolves around Ben, who meets Bea in a coffee shop and immediately strikes up an attraction. Things go south after their first date, and yet they are forced to stick together for a wedding in Australia. The movie is hilarious and romantic at the same time.

The Holiday

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black

The 2006 film starring veterans like Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet tells the tale of two girls who swap countries for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. As fate would have it, Iris and Amanda meet two local boys, hitting the resume button on their love lives.

Mamma Mia!

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Cast: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried starred in the 2008 film, providing a perfect balance of romance and humor. Mamma Mia is the movie where Sophie invites three men from her mother’s past in the hope of finding her father and reuniting her mom, Donna Sheridan, with real love.

Set it Up

Director: Claire Scanlon

Cast: Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch

Bringing back office romances to the screens, Set It Up shows Charlie and Harper, the assistants of their company’s bosses, trying to get the office heads together to release their workloads. While Powell brings the laughter, Zoey Deutch brings the charm.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Director: Susan Johnson

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo

Based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before revolves around Lara Jean, a high school girl who writes letters to the boys she is infatuated with. However, things shift in her love life after her sister finds the letters. The film was followed by two sequels.

Irish Wish

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers

After the love of Maddie’s life is set to marry her best friend, she puts her insecurities aside to become the perfect bridesmaid. Days before the wedding, Lohan’s character makes a wish to get a true love, and her life takes a 360 turn after she meets James Thompson, the perfect Irish guy.

Your Place or Mine

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher shared the screen space for the first time in the Netflix film and put the screen on fire with their chemistry. Your Place or Mine is the story of Debbie and Peter, the best friends who swap their places and lives for a week. In the process, the pair realizes that they want different things from life.

Holidate

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts

Slone, after being single for the longest time, meets Jackson, a perfect partner to take as a date on holidays. Things, however, get complicated after one of them catches feelings. The 2020 film is the perfect pick to stream on Holidays.

