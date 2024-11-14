‘Mom Would Never Let Me…’: Glen Powell Denies Rumors He’s Replacing Tom Cruise In THIS Famous Franchise

There were rumors that Glen Powell was replacing Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible franchise but the Twister actor debunked them and how. According to Powell, stepping into the legendary actor’s shoes, especially for such an iconic role would be a “death trap” but most importantly, his mother won’t ever allow it.

Speaking to ESPN’s Pat McAfee, he revealed that his Top Gun: Maverick co-star never had such a discussion about replacing him in the forthcoming film of the franchise, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. “My mom would never let me do that,” Powell said. “That’s a death trap,” he said referring to the crazy stunts which Cruise is famous for performing live.

McAfee read the news about Powell during his live broadcast and called the actor to congratulate him. Although the latter picked up the phone, he was in the middle of filming his new movie, The Running Man and couldn’t appear on camera as he was in full costume.

The film based on the classic Stephen King novel revolves around a dystopian future directed by Edgar Wright. The story takes place in an oppressive future where the government controls the media and the premise revolves around Ben Richards (Powell) who volunteers to participate in a deadly game show.

Advertisement

The show in which he’ll be hunted by professional killers over 30 days, becomes his last resort to earn money (the game’s winning cash prize) and save his sick child and family from the horrid situation of the world. The futuristic thriller has a star-studded ensemble including Katy O Brian, Josh Brolin, Daniel Ezra, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Emilia Jones, and more.

Powell’s career witnessed a massive boost ever since his appearance in the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick. After that he was part of another talked about rom-com Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney. Finally, he made his mark among Hollywood’s in-demand young actor list with his latest film Twisters which broke box office records, earning a whopping $371 million worldwide.

The Running Man is expected to be released on 21 November 2025.