Why Did Nick Jonas Get Down on One Knee For Priyanka Chopra On Their First Date? Find Out

Nick Jonas recently opened up about the first time he met Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with GQ magazine. The American singer revealed that their first meeting felt like a moment "straight out of a romantic film."

He shared, “Kind of. It was a sort of proposal. I did get down on one knee and say, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ But I didn’t say, ‘Will you marry me?’ That came much later.” Their meeting happened at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they met in person for the first time after months of texting.

Advertisement

The two first connected in 2016 when Jonas messaged Chopra on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” At the time, Priyanka Chopra was going through a difficult relationship and didn’t want to engage much.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, she said, “I was also like 35, Nick was 25. I really put a stop to it in a way because I judged the book by the cover.” Despite that, they stayed in touch through occasional texts.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her journey to finding love. She said she wouldn’t have married Nick Jonas if he hadn’t met all the right standards. Chopra stated that it’s important to find someone who respects you, adding that respect is different from love and affection.

She also said, "You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince." Reflecting on her past, Chopra shared that she used to put others first and often felt gaslit, but eventually gained clarity on what she truly needed in a relationship.

Advertisement

Nick and Priyanka got engaged in Crete in July 2018 while celebrating her birthday. The engagement was confirmed on August 19, 2018, with a post on Instagram: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur, India. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogate.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet Pack on PDA at Coachella 2025 Amid Her Ex Travis Scott’s Set; Fans Spot Duo Kissing