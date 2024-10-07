Was Saoirse Ronan Offered To Play Yelena In Black Widow Which Passed To Florence Pugh? Actress Reveals

Saoirse Ronan almost made it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has no regret about losing it. During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz enquired whether she was approached to play Yelena — the younger sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff — in Black Widow. “Were you offered Yelena? Did you almost play Yelena in Black Widow?” Horowitz asked.

Ronan paused then asked, “How did you hear about that?” When the host revealed that the casting rumors had been around for quite some time, the actress said she didn’t know about it. Hearing her coy reply Horowitz burst into laughter saying he’ll take her “non-answer” as an answer.

When asked if she’d be interested in entering the MCU, the Little Women actress said, “I can't see myself doing Marvel. I don’t… No, I would prefer to do Bond.” However, she would love to be part of a tentpole film or franchise like Marvel in the future. “There’s nothing wrong with [Marvel] and I think they’re brilliant films. I want to do more big movies,” she said.

Ronan is at a point in her life where she enjoys doing large-scale independent films. However, she admitted that knowing that a franchise or film is going to be seen by people is a luxury.

She is open to doing all kinds of films including musicals and the credit goes to her former director Greta Gerwig’s recent film Barbie. “I wanna do that! Of course I want to do that stuff,” Ronan said of the 2023 summer blockbuster. “I like big shows and I want to be in a musical and I want to do all that,” she added. Although she didn’t regret passing on the role of Yelena, she was heartbroken about not getting to play Harry Potter’s eccentric character Lune Lovegood.

“There’s things that you’ll pass on and then they come out, and you think, ‘Oh God, that was a misstep on my part,’” she said during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “But I think the one that stayed with me over the years,” she said about losing the Harry Potter role.

As for Yelena, the role ultimately passed to Florence Pugh. She reprised her character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and is making a comeback with fellow morally grey superheroes in the upcoming film, The Thunderbolts which is set to release on May 2, 2025.