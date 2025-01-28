WATCH Viral Clip: Did Taylor Swift Thank Brittany Mahomes For Keeping Her ‘So Calm’ After Chiefs’ Championship Win?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were sisters-in-arms at the recent AFC Championship game and celebrated together as the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Swift and Brittany attended the game on January 26 at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for their respective beaus — Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

In pictures that surfaced online, the two were seen embracing each other as they watched Kelce and Mahomes accept the trophy. The Chiefs won the championship for the third consecutive year, bringing them one step closer to breaking another record — becoming Super Bowl champions three times in a row.

A viral clip of the Bad Blood hitmaker and Brittany captured the duo exchanging a conversation on the field. "Oh my God, you kept me so calm the last couple of weeks," the pop star told the former soccer player.

“What a game,” said Brittany, who welcomed her third child earlier this month. “I was literally up there pumping, stressing.” Swift added that her heart was in her throat while watching the nail-biting match between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Brittany expressed her excitement about her husband making it to the Super Bowl for the fifth time. At the end of the clip, Travis Kelce was captured chatting with his mom, Donna, following the major victory.

He was heard talking about celebrating the win that night and preparing himself for the upcoming Super Bowl, which is set to take place in New Orleans on February 10. Kelce and his team will be facing off against his brother Jason’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason addressed the highly anticipated matchup and revealed who he’d be supporting. The former Eagles center admitted that he would support his former team without hesitation but would also root for Travis to have a “good game.”