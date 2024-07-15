What Is The Meaning Of Dismissed With Prejudice? Find Out As Alec Baldwin Walks Free In Rust Shooting Trial

The Alec Baldwin shooting trial comes to an end nearly 3 years after the accident and the legal tussle that ensued. Baldwin, who was to star in a western flick Rust, was practicing a “cross draw” with a prop gun on the film’s set in late 2021 when the gun fired a live round which fatally struck the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

As the trial for involuntary manslaughter began on Tuesday, it was speculated to go up to two weeks. But in a shocking turn of events, the case was dismissed only two days into the trial- with New Mexico judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice.

What does "dismissed with prejudice" mean?

“Your motion to dismiss with prejudice is granted,” these words elicited an emotional response from the actor, who took the moment to sob and embrace his wife. But the legal terminology has also confused many people as to what it means.

On Thursday, Baldwin’s legal team filed a motion for dismissal of the charges stating that “prosecutors concealed evidence,” “potentially pointing to an external source of the live ammunition because the evidence would be favorable to Baldwin,” as per the court documents stated by CNN.

After the special prosecutor in the case Erlinda Johnson resigned from the trial hastily, Judge Sommer dismissed it mid-trial, siding with the defense as per the evidence that was brought up in the motion filed by them on Thursday. Had the star been convicted, he would have landed up in jail for 18 months.

Alec Baldwin thanks fans

Since the case has been dismissed with prejudice, it stands as the final judgment and is permanently closed. Therefore, this barrs the plaintiff from taking the same matters to court once again and filing a lawsuit.

Baldwin took to Instagram to thank his supporters for standing with him through these times. With a snippet of himself in the courtroom, he wrote in the caption: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.” He then extended his gratitude towards fans who had been kind the the family throughout.

